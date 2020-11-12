We'll close down some tollbooths - Minister after staying in traffic for hours

Roads Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta

Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Atta has said the government will close down some tollbooths in the country to ensure the free flow of cars on the roads.

According to him, the government cannot sacrifice the safety and comfort of Ghanaians for revenue.



The minister also noted that these closed tollbooths will undergo maintenance works to facilitate service delivery.



He made this announcement after he was stuck in traffic several hours at the Kubease tollbooth in the Ashanti region.



“From the viewpoint of government, even if we lose that revenue but the travelling and motoring public are not inconvenienced and suffer discomfort, it is worth it. We cannot sacrifice the comfort, safety and convenience of the good people of this country for the revenue that will be derived from these toll booths,” the minister was quoted in a citinewsroom report dated November 12, 2020.

According to the report, the Minister had earlier called for the temporary closure of the Kubease toll booth near Boankra on the Accra-Kumasi highway effective Monday, November 9, 2020.



The Ghana Highway Authority, in a statement, indicated that the closure is to prevent the usual long queues at the toll booth as well as make the journey comfortable for travellers.



“The closure is to enable the Ghana Highway Authority to carry out emergency repair works at the current location of the toll booth to enhance traffic flow and ease the current discomfort to the travelling public as a result of long queues being experienced on a daily basis,” the statement said.