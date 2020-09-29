We’ll close morgues to show our seriousness - Mortuary workers

File photo

The General Secretary for the Mortuary Workers Association of Ghana (MOWAG), Richard Kofi Jordan, says they association will close all morgues in the various hospitals if their grievances are not addressed before 31st September, 2020.

This comes after the association in a pressn statement announced a strike action effective effective 1 October 2020.



A statement which was signed by the General Secretary of the group, Richard Kofi Jordan on 27 September 2020 said the strike necessitated by failure of the Ministry of Health to resolve long-standing but resolvable grievances of the association.



Speaking in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Ekourba Gyasi, Richard Kofi Jordan, said the association will embark on the strike until its demands are met.

According to Richard Kofi Jordan, the association has unresolved outstanding issues of salaries, allowances, job placements and promotions which need to be addressed by the Ministry of health.



The secretary for the association lamented how mortuary workers were omitted from beneficiaries of the 50 percent bonus promised by President Akufo-Addo to motivate front-line workers in the COVID-19 fight.



“ We have been taken out of a lot of things . This is not fair! We have been informed that some some mortuary workers have been singled out and have received the 50 percent covid-19 bonus promised. We are therefore calling on all mortuary workers in public health institutions such as the Ghana Health Service, CHAG, Teaching Hospitals, University Hospitals and other quasi health institutions to “lay down their tools” from 1 October “until further notice”, he added.