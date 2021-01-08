We’ll confront executive impunity – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, has said the era where the executive will get its way in Parliament is over.

He said this while commending his colleague National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament for ensuring a victory for Alban Babgin as the Speaker for the 8th Parliament.



During the election in the chamber on Thursday January 7, the former National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Nadowli Kaleo, polled 138 votes as against 136 for former Speaker Professor Mike Oquaye who is also a former New Patriotic Party (NPP) MP for Dome Kwabenya.



Prof Oqauye’s defeat came on the back of the slim majority the NPP is enjoying in parliament.



Mr Ablakwa in a tweet after the proceedings said “For now, the epic victory of Ghana’ most decorated legislator Rt Hon Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as the first speaker of the House from a different party of the sitting president must be well truly celebrated for the great prospect it holds for our democracy and parliamentary oversight,



“Coupled with the equal numerical strength of the two leading parties (at least for now), it can be expected that the era where the executive railroads and makes the legislature its appendage will be a relic of the past.



“As I greatly commend my resilient NDC colleagues and our quietly courageous allies in NPP who fought hard to make this history moment possible. Let us remember it is not about our personal egos – it is all about the Supreme national interest. The celebrations must now give way for the actual work to begin.

“This ushers a golden dawn to rebuild our democracy, fight corruption head on, confront executive impunity, reconstruct an independent and respected legislature and put the real needs of the people first.



“We must be unyielding, uncompromising and dogged in the pursuit of higher principles and the national interest.”



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in his inaugural address on Thursday Janury 7 said on the election of Mr Bagbin that “I must, at the outset, express my warm congratulations to my good friend and colleague of many years in this House, the Rt. Hon. Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, on his assumption of office as the Speaker of the Eighth Parliament of the 4th Republic. Nearly three decades of devoted service to Parliament by you has culminated in this moment, which has seen your elevation to the third great office of state of our nation.



“Together, you and I will be chartering new territory in the governance and politics of the 4th Republic, for this is the first time in the life of this Republic that a President from one party will be obliged, by the exigencies of the moment and the will of the people, to work, in all sincerity and co-operation, with a Speaker of Parliament from another party.



“I am confident that both of us will be guided in our relationship by the supreme interest of our people in ensuring good governance in the ordering of the affairs of state.



“I want to assure you of my wholehearted determination to work with you to advance the peace, progress and prosperity of the Ghanaian people. Once again, many congratulations to you and the re-elected and new Members of Parliament. “