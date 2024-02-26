We'll continue to fight for NSMQ trophy - Ketasco headmaster

Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco)

Source: Albert Gooddays, Contributor

The headmaster for Keta Senior High Technical School (Ketasco), Innocent Augustt, has said the school has initiated steps to identify reasons for their inability to qualify for the grand final of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) in the previous competitions.

According to him, their weak points will be worked on when identified to enable the school to win the competition in the future.



"We've initiated steps to identify the causes of our inability to get to the finals to pick up the ultimate prize. We'll continue to strive for it, and we're very hopeful that very soon we'll meet our target of taking the first position", he said.



Innocent Augustt made this statement during the school's 71st anniversary celebration on Saturday, February 24, 2024.



In 2021, the school's team did a tremendous job in all the stages and climbed to the final stage where they won the third position. They were given a bronze and GHC3,000.



In 2022, they replicated the same energy which made the school gain fame in the country.

In the 2023 competition, Ketasco went through the various regional stages to the national level and kicked out Tamale SHS and St Augustine's College in the quarter-final stage.



They lost in the semi-final stage, disqualifying them from reaching the final stage of the competition.



According to the headmaster, "We were painfully eliminated in the competition at the semi-final level. Even though we were all left disappointed, we'll still congratulate and commend the team for making us proud and taking us to that level".



The various speakers at the event, mostly old students applauded the school for exceeding academically and pledged their support towards enhancing teaching and learning.



Volta Regional Director of Education, Francis Yaw Agbemadi in his speech urged the school authorities to establish a Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) basic school which will be a feeder for Ketasco.

The guest speaker, Grace Ameh-Obeng, an old student of the school spoke on the sub-theme for the anniversary "Taking Advantage of Modern Technology for Job Creation and Self-employment in the Global Economy".



She educated the students on how to positively make use of technology. As an entrepreneur, she urged the students to use social media platforms to engage in genuine businesses and generate income for themselves.



She also elaborated on the various opportunities technology gives the current generation with a call on the youth to be proactive and take STEM education seriously.