We’ll deal with Nana B for campaigning in schools – Dr. Adutwum assures

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Deputy Education Minister

The Deputy Education Minister, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum has assured that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organiser will be dealt with for touring schools to campaign over the weekend.

Henry Nana Boakye over the weekend toured some schools in the Ashanti region he claimed was meant to have first-hand information on the registration process in the various schools.



His action has been condemned by many who believe it contravenes the laws put in place to protect the students from COVID-19.



But Henry Nana Boakye known popularly as Nana B says it’s vile propaganda by the NDC and should be treated with the contempt that it deserves.



He noted that the directives from the Ghana Education Service were clear and therefore justified his visits to SHSs adding that he committed no crime.

But speaking in an interview with Accra-based GHOne TV monitored by MyNewsGh.com, Dr-Yaw-Osei-Adutwum noted that Nana-B’s actions should be condemned and not encouraged regardless of the Political party he belongs to.



According to him, the Ghana Education Service will be briefed and asked to deal with him because such acts cannot be condoned.



He said, “If he went to classrooms is unacceptable, it’s totally unacceptable. It really doesn’t matter to me who you are; the protocol is a protocol, rules are rules. You don’t do that! I’m a Deputy Minister, we’ll carry it up and I think the rules are clear. And any local jurisdiction where anybody does that the local authorities have control so the rules are very clear and I don’t think it’s acceptable for us to do what clearly the law says we should not do. This is not a political issue for me, to me it’s an education issue, it’s a COVID-19 issue and I’ll bring it to the attention of Ghana Education Service, they’re the ones who run the schools”.

