We'll defend attacks on Sofo Azorka by NPP women - Hajia Salamatu

Sofo Azorka

A Deputy Youth Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) for the Savannah Region Hajia Salamatu Saaka has warned the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Women’s Organiser for the Region Hajia Safia Mohammed to desist from politics of insults simply because she feels her party is in power.

Speaking to Bole based Nkilgi Fm Hajia Salamatu said the NPP Women's Organiser for the Savannah Region should not take the silence of NDC Women on her attacks on the 1st National Vice-Chairman of the NDC Chief Awudu Sofo Azorka to be cowardice and that they can say worse things against her and NPP leaders but are only quite because the NDC is coming back to power and that “a dog that has a bone in its mouth don’t bark”.



The NDC Deputy Youth Organiser said; “Hajia Safia Mohammed doesn’t know anything about politics. She just needs attention from her paymasters and nothing else. That’s why she is desperately playing ‘war drums’, using unpleasant words prominent politicians like Chief Sofo Azorka but claiming she’s speaking to condemned a violent act”



Hajia Salamatu Saaka further said the NPP is the most violent political party in Ghana since independence. That’s why they have records of violence.



“The president today, then in opposition and also the presidential candidate for NPP said ‘All die be die’ and it was never interpreted negatively, though that could’ve led to violence if NDC was a violent party. Hajia Safia Mohammed never condemned that that comment”, the NDC Deputy Youth Organiser said.



She again said; “The Savannah Regional Communications Director of the NPP Issah Mohammed insulted prominent Chiefs in the Bole Traditional Area, which could’ve led to violence, which Hajia Safia never said anything about or condemned that act by that small boy”.

She further said that, “Chief Sofo Azorka is now an international asset and doesn’t need any attention or fame from anybody. Maybe Hajia Safia Mohammed doesn’t understand the word ‘finish am” as in the dictionary. We have so many synonyms on the dictionary which she can go and learn…we told them they don’t learn and the said we are lying. Look at the embarrassment they have brought on to the Region, with this simple word”. Hajia Salamatu said.



The Deputy Youth Organiser of the NDC made these comments on Nkilgi FM after the Savannah Regional Women’s Organiser of the NPP Hajia Safia Mohammed slammed the National Vice Chairman of the NDC Chief Sofo Azorka for beating war drums in the region and instigating the youth to resort to violence.



Hajia Safia said the comments by Sofo Azorka was not necessary, stating that, “it’s so sad and unfortunate that a national officer will come to the Savannah region and make such utterances”.



She added the Savannah region as a baby region needs all hands on deck for rapid growth and development and not people who will come destabilize it, indicating further that, “we want peace to vote for the NPP to continue its developmental projects in the Savannah region and create jobs for the youth and don’t come to destroy our baby region”.

