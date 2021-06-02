We’ll demonstrate at the funeral over unpaid arrears - Youth in afforestation

Youth in Afforestation workers threatening to go on a demonstration over unpaid arrears

Some aggrieved workers under the Youth in Afforestation initiative have threatened to demonstrate over unpaid arrears at the Funeral grounds of the late Sir John, the former CEO of the Forestry Commission.

The beneficiaries say they have not been paid for several months, and all efforts to get paid have proved futile.



Leader of the aggrieved workers Asare Clement told Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm that the funeral of Sir John would be a perfect opportunity for them to draw the attention of President Akufo-Addo of their plight.



He indicated it was their hope they would receive their monthly stipends before December 2020, but that did happen.

He said they were promised payment by March ending, but that has not materialized.



The late Sir John he noted was far better than the current CEO in terms of their monthly stipends.



Asare Clement added they would be at the funeral to honour the memory of the late Sir John and also demonstrate.