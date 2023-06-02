We'll have 'drug lords' in parliament if we don't stop vote buying - Atik Mohammed fears

Former Acting General Secretary of the People's National Convention (PNC), Atik Mohammed has warned against politicians inducing electorates or their party delegates with money in exchange for their votes.

Atik Mohammed feared monetization in Ghana's politics may some day end in danger.



This danger, he specified, should the yardstick to win elections be based on who has money to buy votes, drug lords may be elected to lead the country.



"We will be having drug lords in Parliament," he exclaimed while making his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" show Thursday morning.



To him, the politics of money needs to be checked to avoid anything that may jeopardize the country's democracy.

"In fact, democracy is now being reduced to the highest bidder. You can win elections when you have money and it robs us of quality representation . . . you can be empty as far as issues go but if you have money to pay the electorates, they will vote for you and that is why I am sad that monetization places our democracy in danger," he said.



To the politicians, Atik advised them to let their works speak for them but not buy votes.



"Let the people judge you for your works. If you feel your work is encouraging, why do you want to induce them? Why do you want to entice people to vote for you?", he queried.



