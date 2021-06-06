We’ll launch a dashboard for performance ranking of schools - Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum

Education Minister, Dr. Yaw Adutwum has disclosed that his outfit will soon launch a ranking for all senior high schools in Ghana.

This he said would help examine the performance of all schools in the country.



He explained that the initiative would also see to it that similar schools are evaluated based on their strengths.



Dr Adutwum said schools would be assessed based on their performance and the admission criteria.



According to him, headmasters and assistant headmasters of A-class schools would be transferred to schools that are not A-class so they will use their expertise to uplift their performance.



Also, the ministry is set to launch a dashboard where the performance of our schools in all the districts would be tracked.



Ghanaians would be able to log into the dashboard and see for themselves how the schools in the country have performed.

The Nana Addo-led administration he assured is prepared to digitize Ghana’s education sector.



He said a tracking system through the help of the National Identification Authority would track students from the basic level to see their progress on the educational ladder.



He said basic education would be improved.



He further announced an agency to supervise technical and vocational education as done in Germany.



This would help students to study in the classroom and also have practical experience outside the school.



The government he added is committed to building a robust education system to stand the test of time.