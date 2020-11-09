‘We’ll leave no one behind’ – NHIA as it launches awareness week

The National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has today November 9, 2020, launched its awareness week to enlighten citizens on the importance of having an NHIS card as a means of strengthening the country’s health system.

As part of the week-long activities, a Mobile Membership Renewal Service will be organized to brief subscribers on how to connect their mobile phones with their Ghana Cards in order to access healthcare at various hospitals in the country.



According to the Scheme, existing subscribers who are due for renewal of the NHIS can do so by simply dialing *929# on their mobile phones



Chief Executive Officer of the NHIS, Mrs. Lydia Dsane-Selby, speaking at the launch of the event, established that if the NHIA is capturing bio-data of the public for the use of the Ghana card, then it should be easier to synchronize the NHIS systems so members would not have to go to the district offices to register.



“We will proudly hitch a ride on the back of the success of the National Identification Authority’s Ghana card to ensure that every captured citizen also has an NHIS membership.



To leave no one behind, the Authority is poised to provide access to comprehensive primary health care across the country while ensuring optimal healthcare standards are maintained”. She reiterated

She also urged members of the scheme to take note of and utilize the service to reduce the pressure at various NHIS offices.



Mrs. Selby added, that the NHIS is determined at increasing its population coverage to enable all citizens to access free healthcare.



“The NHIA strives to increase the dimension of population coverage across the country.



Equally imperative to the attainment of the Universal Health goal is a focus on health prevention and promotion and therefore, we need a paradigm shift from curative to preventive healthcare, while ensuring that citizens are provided with appropriate interventions for maintaining healthy lifestyles,” she stated.



