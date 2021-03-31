We'll make a lot of arrests during Easter celebrations - Ghana Police

As people prepare for the Easter festivities, the Police is warning that it will effect a lot of arrests of miscreants and persons who disobey the laws of the country.

The Ghana Police Service is therefore urging people to be alert, obey the rules and especially, adhere to all the COVID-19 protocols and restrictions as outlined by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



This came to light during a press briefing of the Service on its preparedness towards this years Easter celebrations across the country; a celebration that is happening during the pandemic.



According to the Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Headquarters in Accra, ACP Kwesi Annor Arhin, they understand the peculiar times we are in and know that the activities of armed robbers will be on ascendency.

"We will make a lot of arrests during this season and so we want people to be aware. We will also be enforcing the president's executive directive for people to adhere to the safety protocols for COVID-19," he said.



The Police Service has also said there it will be visible enough around the country so as to quell the plans by persons to perpetuate crimes.



