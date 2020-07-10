Politics

We’ll meet with Kwahu Traditional Council and apologise - NDC

The Eastern regional branch of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has justified why they invoked curses on persons they suspected were busing non-residents to registration centres to register.

The party says it warned the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to stop busing people and even went ahead to the police to report the issue but they were not listened to.



The Regional Organizer, Seidu Kabori, who was reacting to the decision by the Kwahu Traditional Council to ban the NDC from holding events on its land until further notice said the party will take steps to meet with the traditional leaders and iron out their issues.



He appealed to the traditional authority to forgive them for any wrongdoing and allow them to repair the bad blood that has occurred between them.



"We cannot disrespect the traditional leaders. We have an issue with the NPP for busing foreigners and minors to register them. That was what we spoke against. We do not have any problem with the traditional authority, we respect them because they are our leaders. We have respect for them and we will appeal with them to allow us to face the NPP booth for booth and prevent them from busing non-residents and foreigners.”



He advised parents not to entertain any lies from the NPP and allow them to register their wards who are minors and non-residents because should do they do that, they will have peace in their entire life.

The Kwahu Traditional Council has banned the NDC from holding events on its land until further notice.



The decision came after the Council accused the party and its regional executives of gross disrespect and invoking curses on supposed non-residents seeking to register in the ongoing nationwide voters’ registration exercise.



But Mr. Kabori says the party will put in measures to meet with the traditional leaders after the registration exercise and apologise and repair their relationship with them.



He insisted their action was because the NPP was taken undue advantage of the exercise to register unqualified persons.



"The NPP was using the National Security to intimidate us. They were busing minors and were not playing the game lawfully and as a party, we did not want them to take us for a ride, so we summoned those engaging in that before the gods of the land. But after that, the traditional leaders drew our attention that we should not have invoked curses. We have accepted our fault and will take steps to meet with them and apologise,” he added.

