We'll need funding to organize more protests - Kpebu addresses low numbers at demo

Martin Kpebu, the lead convener of the November 5 'Kume preko Reloaded' protests has revealed that there will be more protests across the regions in the coming weeks.

Kpebu led hundreds to march on the streets of Accra principally demanding the resignation of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo citing mismanagement of the economy and general hardship.



In an interview on Joy FM, November 7, Kpebu said the group he led was undertaking an assessment of how the protest went admitting that the number that attended the protest was not big enough.



“We are still debriefing, it is quite a process. We’ll have other meetings to analyse but even before we were done with this one, we had received invitations from people in Kumasi, Takoradi, and even Tamale to come.



“So we’ll need funding,” he told hosts on Joy FM's Super Morning Show.



In seeking to explain the low turnout, Kpebu stated on Akan-Speaking Asempa FM: "The numbers will improve because they saw that they were not attacked by the police and we also conducted ourselves well.”



Kpebu led hundreds of demonstrators who marched through the capital on Saturday demanding the immediate resignation of President Akufo-Addo over Ghana’s current economic woes.



Addressing protesters during the march, he said: “We are dying; citizens are dying; citizens can’t afford food; citizens are starving all because of misgovernance by President Akufo-Addo.



"It never happened that you have a president in office and every time that the country borrows, the president’s family becomes richer; how? This can’t continue.



"We can’t borrow all the time and have Databank becoming richer all the time. Citizens have a duty as stated in Article 41 [of the Constitution] to ask the president to resign and this is not the first time that a president of Ghana is going to resign,” Martin Kpebu said.



