News

We’ll no longer take Ashanti Region for granted - Mahama

John Dramani Mahama1212121 Former President of Ghana, John Dramani Mahama

Sun, 19 Mar 2023 Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Former President John Dramani Mahama has told delegates in the Ashanti region’s Nhyiaeso constituency that the region is crucial to the party’s victory.

Although the party usually claims that it is not their region, he claims that previous elections have shown that they can garner more votes than two regions combined.

“We are sometimes complacent in the Ashanti region because we believe it is not our stronghold. However, the numbers we get in the region exceed the sum of two or three regions. If we win an election as a party, the Ashanti region will be critical," he said.

"As a result, we plan to put in a lot of effort in this year’s election. When I said boot for boot and made the do-or-die comments, I was referring to the Ashanti region."

According to him, the NDC has no intention of cheating anyone and does not expect anyone to cheat us.

“My boot to about comments meant that we will not tolerate any form of election rigging or cheating," he added.

