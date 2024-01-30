We’ll not follow Adwoa Safo if she goes independent – Supporters

Sarah Adwoa Safo was beaten in the NPP's parliamentary primaries

Some delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Dome-Kwabenya constituency who supported the incumbent Member of Parliament, Adwoa Safo in the just ended Parliamentary primary say they will not throw their support behind the lawmaker if she decides to contest the 2024 election as an Independent Candidate.

According to the delegates, inasmuch as they love the MP and have believe in her competence, their allegiance goes first to the NPP hence will stay put with the party.



”First of all, I don’t think Adwoa Safo will go independent because she loves the NPP. But if things don’t turn out well and she surprisingly decides to go independent, we cannot follow her out of the party. We are first of all NPP members and our commitment remains with the party so we will stay in the party to fight hard for its victory come December 7, 2024. We are committed to breaking the 8-year governance cycle in the upcoming election and we will do everything possible to realize that dream,” Kwabena Asante a die-hard NPP supporter and delegate said in an interview on Ghana Kasa on Kasapa 102.5FM Monday.



Dome-Kwabenya MP Sarah Adwoa Safo lost the parliamentary contest to Mike Oquaye Jnr in the NPP Parliamentary primary held on Saturday, January 27, 2024.

Adwoa Safo, who has represented the Dome-Kwabenya constituency since 2012, faced a stiff contest from Mike Oquaye Jnr, son of the former Speaker of Parliament, Professor Mike Oquaye.



Mike Oquaye Jnr secured a significant 1,194 votes, ultimately surpassing Adwoa Safo to become the NPP parliamentary candidate for Dome-Kwabenya.



Adwoa Safo, a lawyer and former Deputy Majority Leader in Parliament garnered 328.