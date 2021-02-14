We’ll not shield any appointee who misbehaves in Akufo-Addo's second term – Abronye

Bono Regional Chairman of NPP, Abronye DC

The Bono Chairman for the New Patriotic Party Abronye DC says the NPP will not shield any government appointee who does not do right by the people of Ghana.

According to him, the party is looking at breaking the eight cycle and expect appointees in government to ensure that their ways do not put the people of Ghana off.



He said it’s imperative that appointees who do not conduct themselves in a manner which is right will be exposed to the people of Ghana because shielding them may affect the chances of the political party in the 2024.



Abronye who was speaking on Kumasi-based Wontumi TV said it’s also important for the party to expose appointees who don’t conduct themselves in the right manner because it will disarm the opposition NDC.

“The government needs to make our work easy for us to be able to break the eight cycle. For us as the leadership of the party, our core mandate is to sell the party but that can be done easily when those who have had the opportunity to be in government conduct themselves in the right manner. This time around we are not shielding people. Someone cannot go and do his/her bad stuff for us to suffer so we will expose any form of wrongdoing by appointees so that we can disarm the NDC,” he said.



On his part, Chairman Wontumi backed Abronye and was of the view that members of the party who have been privileged to be appointed need to conduct themselves well in order to make their work easy in 2024.