We’ll not stop burning excavators - Defence Minister

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul

Defence Minister, Dominic Nitiwul has reiterated that all machines seized in the ongoing exercise to clamp down on illegal mining would be destroyed.

Concerns have been raised over the decision by the task force to burn excavators and machines seized.



A private legal practitioner, Mr Bobby Banson has said it will be illegal for the government to set ablaze the excavators that are seized from illegal small scale miners (galamsey) in the country.



But the Minister has insisted that all machines seized would be destroyed.



About 200 officers of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) last week Wednesday morning began an operation to forcefully remove all persons and logistics involved in illegal mining on the country’s river bodies.



The exercise began on River Pra in the Western and Central regions.

He cautioned persons engaging in illegal mining to desist from it because the team dealing with the menace would spare no one.



He said the illegal miners disregarded the directive from the government to remove all their mining machines and the only solution is to flush them out.



Addressing the press today, Tuesday, May 11, 2021, he said it is essential for the operation to be sustained and extended to all water bodies to help deal with i8llegal mining.



On the number of machines destroyed, he said one wooden accommodation facility, ten plastic chairs, 28 excavators, 18 water pumping machines, eight (8) industry batteries, five canoes and 267 Changheng machines were destroyed.



The rest are 21 new pumping machines, two (2) industry machines, a KIA Truck, two (2) pump action guns were also seized.