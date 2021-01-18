We’ll not take more than 30 students in class rooms – CHASS

A file photo of Senior High School students in the classroom

The Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) has indicated its preparedness to receive students as schools officially reopen today Monday, January 18 after a long period of closure.

Some schools according to CHASS have received the Personal Protective Equipment (PPE’s) from the government whilst it is hopeful that the remaining schools will receive the PPE’s by the close of the day.



National President for CHASS Alhaji Yacoub A.B. Abubarkar, speaking on Yen Sempa morning show on Onua FM on Monday 18 January indicated that all heads of schools have been instructed not to take more than 30 students in a class.



Spacious halls in schools according to Alhaji Yacuob, are going to be used to support the move in ensuring physical distancing in schools.



The headmaster for T.I. Ahmadiyya Senior High School, AMASS in Kumasi told the host Nana Okyere Awurukuo that the schools are also told to allow the students to go to dining in batches to avoid overcrowding.



“Social distancing is what we are mindful of because of resurging of the coronavirus and so we arranged in such a way that we will not take more than 30 students in a class to enable us space out the sitting arrangements”.

“We have already worked on the dormitories and the dining halls; we have reduced the number of students in the dormitory so that we can observe the COVID-19 protocols of social distancing”.



Similarly, we have reduced the number of students sitting at a table in the dining hall from 10 to 5 and as well converted some halls into classrooms to help accommodate all the students he reiterated.



He indicated that CHASS has also engaged hospitals that have been aligned with schools as stated by President Akufo Addo in his 21st COVID-19 updates to ensure quick treatment is administered should any of the students contract the disease.



Commenting on CHASS engagement with the parents, Alhaji Yacoub said the schools have sent text messages encouraging parents to provide PPE to the children to complement government efforts to help safeguard the children in school.