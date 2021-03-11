We’ll not vote for you to turn Jubilee House into your Church annex – Kyiriabosom told

Leader of Ghana Union Movement, Christian Kwabena Andrews

Outspoken Evangelist of Assemblies of God Church Ghana, Kumasi Nhyiaeso branch Osei Kwame has stated categorically that founder and leader of Life Assembly Worship Center Christian Kwabena Andrews known as Osofo Kyiri Abosom does not deserve to contest even Assembly Member Elections in the country.

Christian Kwabena Andrews contested to become President of Ghana in 2020 general elections with his Ghana Union Movement (GUM)



Evangelist Osei Kwame speaking in an interview with Pure FM’s Osei Kwadwo said ‘Kalabule’ Sofo Kyiriabosom does not deserve to contest for Presidential Elections in the country because he lacks integrity.



“Even as Man of God, Sofo Kyiriabosom sells anointing oil for GHc200 and above just to make money but not to preach the word of God. What will happen if he becomes President of Ghana”, he asked.

“Sofo Kyiriabosom if he becomes President of Ghana, he will turn Jubilee house as consultation room and take money from people who are willing to establish businesses in Ghana. I was shocked when I saw Kyiriabosom contesting for 2020 Elections to become president of Ghana” Evangelist Osei Kwame wonderd.



Evangelist Osei Kwame added that “though it will be a good news to get a man of God to lead Ghana as President but not Sofo Kyiriabosom who is doing business in his church by selling anointing oil to his church members for GHc200 and above”.