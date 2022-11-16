0
We’ll overcome current economic crisis - Palgrave Boakye-Danquah assures Ghanaians

Palgrave Boakye Danquah 2 Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah

Wed, 16 Nov 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Government Spokesperson on Governance and Security, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, has expressed optimism for Ghana’s economy to rebound soonest despite the prevailing economic challenges.

Palgrave Boakye-Danquah assured Ghanaians that the Akufo-Addo-led government would leverage the economic policy initiatives to drive growth and prosperity.

The government, he indicated, had outlined a series of economic measures, including seeking the assistance of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), in the short term, to help repair our finances.

The challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah stated, had greatly compromised the country’s economy.

He stated that "the government would revive and revitalize the country’s economy and put it back on the path of rapid growth," Palgrave Boakye-Danquah exclusively told Kwaku Owusu Adjei (Patoo) on Adwenekasa on Accra-based Original FM 91.9.

He attributed the situation to “so many malevolent forces,” which he said have come together at the same time to cause the current economic turmoil bedeviling the country.

He mentioned that no party in Ghana has displayed the organizational skills and capacity that the NPP has.

