We'll physically restrain foreigners if they try to register in Banda - Abronye DC

Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC

The Bono Regional Chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC has vowed to physically prevent foreigners from partaking in the voter registration exercise, especially in the Banda constituency of the Bono Region.

According to him, though both the National Democratic Congress and the ruling party have signed a gentleman's agreement, the NPP does not trust the security agencies yo enforce the accord and ensure a free and fair exercise



The Banda Constituency recently witnessed some violent acts in the ongoing voter registration exercise which has led to the death of a trainee teacher.



It is in this regard that heavy security detail has been deployed to the area to ensure that the region does not record any further violence and also ensure a smooth process of the registration exercise.



Earlier this week, General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, accusedNthe ruling party and the military of mounting roadblocks in Banda Constituency to prevent some Ghanaians from partaking in the voters’ registration exercise.



He further claimed ordinary citizens are being stopped from participating in the exercise because they happen to be in the villages and along the banks of the lake.

“NPP with support from the military has been mounting roadblocks to prevent people from the banks of the lake to register because they are seen to be foreigners and supporters of the NDC,” he alleged.



But speaking on Okay Fm's Ade Akye Abia programme, the NPP Bono Regional Chairman stated that despite efforts to have a clean register, and the signing of a peace agreement, it appears some unscrupulous people are bent on doing the exact opposite with the aid of some security personnel.



"....as the regional chairman, I will not entertain such acts to be carried out. Though we are ensuring a peaceful registration exercise and all eligible Ghanaians are partaking in the exercise, we will not also allow some self-seeking individuals to flood the voters register with aliens.



"We will strongly resist and prevent all those foreigners who have been brought in to have their names captured," he vowed.



