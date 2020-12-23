We’ll protect Ghana’s democracy – A. B. A. Fuseini

Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, MP, Sagnerigu Constituency

Alhassan Bashir A. Fuseini, popularly known as Alhaji A.B.A Fuseini, the MP for Sagnarigu, has said the opposition NDC is prepared to lay down their lives to protect and defend the democracy of Ghana.

“If we [NDC] have to die to defend this democracy we will do it. We would not allow anyone to suppress us,” A. B. A. Fuseini told Joy News in a report monitored by GhanaWeb, based on their protest march to the Electoral Commission head office in Accra.



He added that the purported declaration of the Techiman South parliamentary seat by the EC is fraudulent and lacked transparency.



“Article one of the [1992] constitution of the Republic which is the supreme law of the land enjoins Ghanaians to have a bonding duty to rise up and defend our democracy and that is what we just did,” A. B. A. Fuseini stressed.

“They are subverting the will of the people and the democratic decision that the people took on December 7...where they go and vote and they steal the votes for Nana Akufo-Addo.”



The Minority caucus in Parliament on Tuesday marched to the Electoral Commission headquarters to submit a petition but was physically frustrated from the Parliament House through the Ridge Hospital neighbourhood to the EC offices.



Alhassan B. A. Fuseini noted that the march they embarked on is to protect the will of the electorate and demand that the Techiman South parliamentary results are re-collated.