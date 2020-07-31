General News

We’ll protect Opoku-Agyemang with stool knife for victory – Komenda Chief

Professor Opoku Agyemang called on the Paramount Chief of Komenda Traditional Area

The Paramount Chief of Komenda Traditional Area, Nana Kojo Kru II has stated emphatically that his traditional council would continue to use the stool knife to protect the Vice Presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress(NDC), Prof Naana Opoku Agyemang to achieve her biggest aim.

According to him, the stool knife bearing the names of ancestors including Nana Kojo Kru, Nana Kumea and Nana Pendea will surely work out for Prof Opoku Agyemang in order to bring more blessings to the chiefs and people of Komenda.



Nana Kru revealed this when Prof Opoku Agyemang paid homage to the chiefs, elders and people of Komenda where she hails from to officially announce her new appointment as NDC running mate to them and to seek for blessings and support from them.



Naana Opoku Agyemang was accompanied by her own family, the Member of Parliament(MP) for the North Tongu Constituency in the Volta Region, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa among other dignitaries.



According to Nana Kru he saw a big vision in Naana Opoku Agyemang during her appointment as the first female Vice Chancellor of the University of Cape Coast(UCC) and was impressed with the new endorsement as the Vice Presidential candidate of the NDC.



He again stated that he will do everything possible to support Naana Opoku Agyemang to achieve her aim since she is a blessing to Komenda.

“Am proud of you Naana and I strongly believe you can perform better, that’s why the Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama appointed you as his running mate” Nana Kojo Kru lamented.



The chiefs and opinion leaders prayed for Naana Opoku Agyemang to be successful in her Vice Presidential journey in the upcoming general elections.



Naana Opoku Agyemang who was welcomed by hundreds of people including queen mothers, opinion leaders and Concern Komenda Youth Association among others was overwhelmed about the crowd and promised them to bring back the abandoned Komenda Sugar factory if her party has the mandate to rule the nation.



She thanked the people of Komenda for the love shown her and asked for more prayers and blessings from the chiefs and people of Komenda and Ghana as a whole.

