We’ll publicly burn all ‘juju loving’ Ewe textbooks – Badu Nkansah Publications

A Badu Nkansah book

A Ghanaian local publishing house, Badu Nkansah Limited says after retrieving all copies of the controversial textbooks for primary school children from the market, it intends to set them ablaze without further ado.

The book, titled history of Ghana appears to denigrate Ewes in the country.



Spokesperson, Mark Osei has apologized for its ‘offensive description’ of Ewes in the publication and maintained that “we sincerely regret this which won’t happen again,” in an interview with NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’.



According to him, although the book had satisfied most of the technical content requirements, the National Council for Curriculum Assessment (NaCCA) had informed them to work on certain aspects of the book in order for it to meet the expectations of the new curriculum.



The 'History of Ghana Textbook 3' raised concerns in the public domain after the author used some offensive words to describe Ewes as ‘Juju loving’ people among others.

The said publication also features a song that shows the Ewes identity by making inappropriate references which are deemed unfortunate and in contradiction with NaCCA's Book Submission Guidelines and Approval Methodology which guide the work of publishers and authors.



The public took umbrage against the book in circulation which the Publisher admits "have not yet met the final approvement threshold.”



Mark Osei revealed copies of the book was leaked but assured all will be done to retrieve and burn soon.



“It’s unfortunate, all we will say is sorry but I can assure you that we will retrieve all and burn them in the public,” he told host Kwesi Aboagye.