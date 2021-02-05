We’ll rebuild NDC on solid legs of dignity, probity & accountability – Koku Anyidoho

Koku Anyidoho, founder, Atta Mills Institute

A former Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, has assured the party members that the party will be rebuilt on solid legs of probity, dignity and accountability.

He is of the view that the leadership of the main opposition party will change to enable that agenda to become a reality.



In a tweet, the former Communications Director at the Presidency under the Mills’ administration said the toil of the Founder of the party, the late Jerry John Rawlings will not be in vain.



“As the case is with human existence, times change & leadership rotates,” he said.

He added “Leadership in the NDC shall surely rotate & we shall re-build the NDC on solid legs, of, dignity, probity, & accountability. Walahi, the sweat & toil of JJ & Atta-Mills shall not be in vain. Aluta continua.”



