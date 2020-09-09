Regional News

We’ll resist ethnic and divisive politics - Upper West Regional Chief Imam

Alhaji Osman Mahama Kanihi, Upper West Regional Chief Imam

The Upper West Regional Chief Imam, Alhaji Osman Mahama Kanihi has expressed disgust at ethnic and tribal politics observing that it has the tendency of dividing a united Ghana.

According to him, ethnocentrism and tribalism must be eschewed in the body politics of the country as the repercussion of such practices are recipes for needless conflicts and sharp divisions among the larger Ghanaian populace.



He noted that there must be a winner and a loser in politics which is the beauty of the game and therefore advised politicians to chart a path of fostering development in the country to inure to the benefit of the citizenry.



During a courtesy call on him by the Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, the Regional Chief Imam said “Ethnocentrism must done away with in the body politics of the country. There is a winner and loser but we must not lose together by engaging in acts that will undermine the very peace we are enjoying.”



Alhaji Osman Mahama Kanihi urged the Vice President to be an Ambassador of peace by ensuring the same before, during and after the polls.

“I plead with you to lead the way to ensure peace before, during and after December 7 polls. We believe as Muslims God has already chosen the president for the 2020. Let us eschew politics of insults and divisions that have the potential of dividing the front of Ghanaians”, he added.



On his part, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia welcome the advice of the Regional Chief Imam but was quick to add that the Akufo-Addo led administration has already restricted itself to records of its achievements in the 2020 polls.



“I welcome your advice on peace because without peace there is no development. We will talk about...what we have done and by the grace of God Ghanaians will retain President Akufo-Addo.

