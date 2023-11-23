We’ll restore education in the communities affected by the spillage – Minister

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, Minister of Education

The Minister in charge of education, Dr. Yaw Adutwum, has assured the public that the government will swiftly restore normalcy to education in communities affected by the recent Akosombo Dam spillage.

He disclosed this while addressing a press conference today, Wednesday, November 22.



The minister indicated that the government has initiated an emergency procurement process to purchase items and learning materials for students in communities affected by the spillage.



He admitted that the Akosombo Dam spillage has undoubtedly posed significant challenges to the education of students in the affected communities.

He said the government is fully aware of the impact this has had on their learning and is taking urgent steps to ensure that their education is not unduly disrupted.



According to him, the extent of the damage has been assessed, and the specific needs of each affected school will be addressed.



He maintained that the priority for the government is to ensure that students’ academic progress is not hindered by the spillage.