We'll restrict you if you go on your #Fixthecountry demo - Police warns protesters

Head of Operations of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Kwesi Ofori has cautioned the #fixthecountry protesters not to defy the orders of the Police.

#fixthecountry started trending, particularly on social media, after news broke that the National Petroleum Authority has increased fuel prices.



There is massive agitation on social media as various Ghanaian celebrities have joined the citizenry to appeal to the President to intervene and also called on him to steer the affairs of the nation effectively.



They express disappointment in his administration because, to them, they reposed huge confidence in him to salvage the economy but he has utterly failed Ghanaians.



Some celebrities and a section of the general public have therefore decided to go on a street protest against what they say is bad governance by the Akufo-Addo administration.



The #fixthecountry protest is scheduled for Sunday, May 9 but the Police have refused to accede to their request.

They (Police) have subsequently instructed the protesters not to embark on their demonstration.



Speaking in an interview with host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's ''Kokrokoo'', the Police Operations Commander, ACP Kwesi Ofori explained why the protesters have been stopped.



He stated that the Police "decision is in line with the COVID-19 restrictions" imposed by the President.



Large public gatherings are currently banned serving as one of the measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.



ACP Kwesi Ofori expounded that "the Police cannot take chances with the #fixthecountry demonstration because there is scanty information on how the organizers of the protest will ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols as regards social distancing and wearing of nose masks as well as determining the number of people that will attend the demonstration".

''We're acting according to the laws. We have told them the restrictions are in force, so we can't give the authorization for the floodgate to be opened for such an exercise'', he said.



He issued a stern warning to the organizers not to disobey the Police order.



''...as we have communicated it to them, if they still choose to go on the demonstration, we have an alternative; that is to seek legal redress and enforcement order which we are prepared to do that to ensure we restrict them.''



