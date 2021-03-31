We'll saturate the beaches with police personnel during Easter - Ghana Police

The Ghana Police Service has served notice that it will saturate all beaches along the coasts of the country with its personnel to enforce the restrictions on gathering, as directed by the president.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, following the surge in cases of the coronavirus at the start of the year, tightened restrictions on movements and especially gatherings, canceling wedding ceremonies and keeping beaches shut.



But it has emerged that some recalcitrant owners of some of these business continue to operate on the blind side of the law, but the police says it is coming for them.



"We will do a lot of arrests. You know this year Easter is quite different from the previous ones and this time around there will be no conventions and there will be no debates... and so those who have those intentions, they should stop immediately because we will not allow that," ACP Kwesi Annor Arhin, Director of Operations at the Ghana Police Headquarters said.



He therefore called on people to adhere to the rules of engagement during the coronavirus period even as they enjoy their Easter break so as falling on the wrong side of the law.

"We want people to observe the safety protocols to the letter... so that we can have a free and safe Easter holidays," he said.



He made this known during a police press briefing at the Police Headquarters in Accra on the preparedness of the service towards the Easter festivities.



