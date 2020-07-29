Politics

We’ll scrap Akufo-Addo’s 'useless' ministries – NDC Communicator

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Communicator, Gabby Essumang has criticized the “elephant-size” government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing it as “useless”.

According to him, when the NDC comes back into power, they will reduce the ministerial numbers.



He noted that the party will scrap Ministries like the Aviation and Sanitation Ministries for the avoidance of duplication and inefficiency.

“Look at all these ministries like Regional Integration, after Dan Botwe created the 6 regions; what other work is that Ministry doing? Again, the Ministry of Evaluation, Ministry of Procurement Services, look at all these ministries; this is why John Dramani Mahama and Professor Jane Nana Opoku Agyeman say that they are committed to drastically reduce the number of ministers by merging some of the “useless” ministries for the avoidance of duplication and inefficiency in order to protect the public purse,” he said.

