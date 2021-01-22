We’ll screen you to ensure you are fit for the Job – Nana Oye to Adwoa Safo

Gender Minister- designate, Sarah Adwoa Safo

A former Gender Minister, Nana Oye Bampoe Addo, has said that President Akufo-Addo’s nominee for the same ministry in his second term, Sarah Adwoa Safo will be thoroughly examined at the Appointments Committee of Parliament to ensure that she is fit to occupy that position.

She explained that the functions of the Gender Minister require someone who has the right temperament for the job hence, the decision to thoroughly examine her.



Sarah Adwoa Safo who is also Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya was among the list of ministerial nominees President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo submitted to Parliament on Thursday, January 21.



If approved by the Appointments Committee, the Former Minister of State in Charge of Public Procurement will be heading the Gender Ministry.

Speaking on her appointment in an interview with Alfred Ocansey on the Sunrise show on 3FM Friday, January 22, Nana Oye congratulated her for the new role.



She said “I will want to congratulations to her. I wish her all the very best."



“She should know that she will be screened thoroughly to make sure that she is able to fully exercise the mandate.”