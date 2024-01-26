'We'll see in 2025' - Mahama chides GBA over selective criticism of political administrations

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

Former President and Flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama, has taken a swipe at the Ghana Bar Association (GBA), over what he describes as a selective defence of people's rights that are abused, particularly under the current NPP administration.

In a 3news.com report, the NDC flagbearer expressed scepticism about the GBA's professional integrity in safeguarding the rights of oppressed Ghanaians.



‘'When journalists are oppressed, when people's freedom of expression is affected, it is the duty of organised labour and unions to speak out. GBA spoke about perception. Does GBA go to sleep when NPP is in power and wake up when NDC comes? We will see in 2025 whether you will wake up,” he said.



Mahama suggested that the perception of bias towards the NDC administration within the GBA holds merit, citing instances of silence during NPP governance as against their swift reactions during NDC tenures.



“You know yourselves that when NPP is in power, they do the most outrageous things and you are quiet, and yet when NDC is in power, the least mistake and GBA has issued a press release. You know it's true,” he added.



John Mahama together with the leadership of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are in the Ashanti Region as part of their campaign tour ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Key among the messages the party is talking about on the tour is the 24-hour economy proposal.



