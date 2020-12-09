‘We’ll settle the debate on who won majority in parliament today’ - EC

Electoral Commissioner, Jean Mensah

The Electoral Commission has waded into the argument concerning both the ruling NPP and opposition NDC claiming to have secured majority seats in parliament in the ongoing 2020 general elections.

According to the Electoral Commissioner Mrs. Jean Mensa, the declaration of results scheduled for today December 9, 2020, will bring clarification on which party indeed obtained majority seats in Parliament.



“We have noticed that there’s been some confusion about the number of seats in Parliament. We assure you that by Wednesday, we will make this information available to you as in the number of seats in Parliament and which political party has the majority in Parliament to put the issue of the number of seats to rest. We are collating this. Currently, the information is going on our website but this is some information we will share with you”. She stated during a press briefing at midnight on Wednesday, December 9, 2020.



She thereby urged the public to disregard projections made by some political parties stating that they have won the presidential and parliamentary elections.



Meanwhile, the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier said its independent collated results show it has grabbed the majority of seats in the next Parliament.

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) on the other hand urged the public to refute such claims.







