We'll soon use foreign exchange to import 'wee' - Kwesi Pratt prophesies

Kwesi Pratt Jnr

Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr. on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 turned into a Prophet while delivering his submissions on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" morning show.

The seasoned Journalist, commenting on the anti-homosexual bill before Parliament, took a quick dive into matters regarding the criminal prosecution of marijuana users in the country.



The conversation which was stoked by host of 'Kokrokoo', Kwami Sefa Kayi, who admonished the lawmakers to take a serious look into the law that prohibits marijuana, nearly turned into a sermon with Mr. Pratt siding with him.



In a brief comment, Kwesi Pratt warned it may not augur well for Ghana in the offing if the lawmakers don't reconsider the laws on marijuana.

"It won't be long and we will use the foreign exchange of Ghana to import wee into this country. During that time, it will be too late for our stupidity," he prophesied.



Cannabis remain ilegal in Ghana and any person caught in possession of marijuana faces a jail term from five to 10 years.



But there are incessant calls on the Government of Ghana to review the laws and commercialize marijuana.