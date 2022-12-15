We'll speak to Brogya Genfi not to go to court - NDC planning committee member

Brogya Genfi has threatened to go to court to challenge the results of the elections

A member of the planning committee tasked to ensure the peaceful conduct of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) national delegates congress, Ludwig Hlodze, has said that talks are underway to get Brogya Genfi to abandon his quest to challenge the outcome of the recent youth elections.

The defeated candidate, who garnered 503 votes, has alleged that the delegate list was deliberately manipulated to favour the incumbent, George Opare Addo, who eventually won his re-election bid.



According to Brogya Genfi, he was robbed of victory.



The two have since the end of the contest, been engaged in the public hurling of insults at each other, a situation people both within and outside the party say may affect the party’s chances going into the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa TV, Ludwig Hlodze said that he is engaging the personalities involved, urging them to remain calm.



"I am surprised the disagreement is between Sammy Gyamfi and Pablo. I have spoken to the two of them to calm tempers because they are all my younger brothers.

“For Brogya Genfi, it's his constitutional right to seek legal redress over the outcome of the elections but we are talking to him not to do so because of the interest of the party. But let me say that youth have elected an executive now and that is what we will work with until otherwise," he told the host of Oyerepa TV’s breakfast show, Kwesi Parker-Wilson.



He further explained that the youth elections held at the University of Cape Coast on Saturday, December 10, 2022, was smooth, and that he was happy with the outcome.



"I was at Cape Coast but I can't tell if the delegate list was manipulated. But as a member of the committee, elections have been held, results have been declared we are satisfied with the outcome of the results. If anyone has issues, should come and let's discuss," he said.



Meanwhile Brogya Genfi has served notice that he will head to the court to nullify the results declaring George Opare Addo winner of the elections.



AE/WA