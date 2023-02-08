We’ll start prosecuting traders selling on the streets – Ga West MCE warns

Ga West MCE, Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson

The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga West Municipality, Clement Nii Lamptey Wilkinson, has served notice that the assembly will start prosecuting traders selling on the streets in the area.

The MCE announced that it is an offence to sell along the streets instead of the Amasaman market.



He has therefore asked the traders to move to the market since the customers will come and buy.



He said contrary to claims that customers do come to the market to buy, they would they move to the market.

Speaking on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the traders should move to the market.



"If they go there and there is no space., we would know what to do. We will not allow them to sell on the streets. There is no plan for them to sell on the streets. In the next few days, we will start prosecuting all those selling on the streets.



”Nobody should plan to sell on the road. The market is there. They should go there and sell. The Amasaman market is there, the roadside is not a market. A time is coming, and this is the time. I have no plans for them on the roadside. They should move to the market. When they get there, and the market is full up, we will get another plan for them.”