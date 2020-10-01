We'll sustain suicide decriminalisation advocacy – MHA

Chief Executive of Mental Health Authority, Prof. Akwasi Osei

Mental Health Authority (MHA) says it is determined to sustain its already avowed advocacy on the urgent need to decriminalise attempted suicide in the country until parliament accepts their demand.

Mental Health Authority has been at the forefront of pushing the Parliament of Ghana to expunge aspect of the country's constitution that makes attempted suicide criminal.



With this year's World Mental Health Day celebration scheduled for October 10, the authority says it will continue to gather courage, momentum, intensify advocacy and mount intense pressure until the legislature makes attempted suicide unlawful.



World Mental Health Day slated for October 10, 2020, is a day set aside to scale up global mental health education, awareness and advocacy.



The theme for this year’s celebration is: "Mental Health for All, Greater Investment - Greater Access" spearheaded by World Federation for Mental Health and World Health Organisation.

The Mental Health Authority in Ghana has locally carved out its theme: "The Power of the Voice Towards Decriminalisation of Suicide".



This is in tandem with the Authority's recent efforts to decriminalise attempted suicide as part of Suicide Prevention Day celebration.



Speaking ahead of the World Mental Health Day Celebration, Chief Executive of Mental Health Authority Prof. Akwasi Osei said the Authority “recognises the need to sustain the advocacy on decriminalising suicide behaviours in Ghana".



According to the Chief Psychiatrist, the Authority is committed to its core values of "recognition of diversity, equal treatment, confidentiality, professionalism, compassion and teamwork."