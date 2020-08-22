Regional News

We'll vote you out - Angry Bantama market women to NPP

KMA has locked shops of traders who have defaulted payment of their business operating permit

Angry market women at Bantama are threatening to vote against the New Patriotic Party over closure of their shops by the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA).

According to the traders, the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly’s continues to harass them, a situation they claim is affecting the business.



Currently, the KMA has locked shops of traders who have defaulted payment of their business operating permit.



The traders complain the assembly didn’t give them any prior notice before locking up their shops.

Speaking in an interview with Ultimate FM’s Isaac Bediako Justice, the traders said, they are unable to pay their business operating permit because of the negative impact COVID-19 has had on their trading activities.



However, the Mayor of Kumasi, Osei Assibey in an attempt to calm the angry market women has ordered his guys to open the shops to business.

