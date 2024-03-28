We’ll win all parliamentary seats in 2024 - Bono East NPP Chairman

Ibrahim Baba Bukari is the NPP Bono East Regional Chairman

The Bono East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Ibrahim Baba Bukari, popularly known as ‘Game Changer', has stated that the NPP is bent on leaving the National Democratic Congress (NDC) without a parliamentary seat in the region.

According to him, the party is working hard to claim all 11 parliamentary seats in the region in the 2024 general elections.



Speaking on Techiman-based private radio station Radio Link on Monday, March 25, 2024, Chairman Ibrahim Baba Bukari explained that every seat was important to the party going into the general election, noting that “we are battle-ready and not leaving any stone unturned to wrest some of the seats from the NDC. I’ve done scientific research, and I can assure you that currently, I have 7 constituencies under foot."



“For us, we are going for all the parliamentary seats occupied by the NDC, and as such, we need to work hard in order to appeal to the electorate to enable the NPP to win more seats in the 2024 general election. All seats are winnable; I’m targeting all 11 seats, but at least 7 of them should be won by the NPP



“We have only 3 seats; NDC has 8 seats, but at least we should win 7 of them. We will do our best to enable the party to win more seats and increase the presidential votes in the region," he added.



He called for unity and action against apathy within the party, emphasizing that these factors are crucial for securing victory in the 2024 elections.

He noted that unity, harmony, and hard work are the best strategic ways to recapture lost parliamentary seats.



He stressed that the leadership and the rank and file of the party must also work in peace and cohesion and not be complacent to achieve the feat.



He gave assurance of galvanizing both material and human resources, aimed at ensuring an efficient and effective campaign.



“The tendency of party members losing in the primaries and moving away should be avoided to brighten the party’s chances of retaining power in 2024,” he said.