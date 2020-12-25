We love you - Nigerian traders in Ghana send heartwarming messages to family back home

The festive season marks a time of joy, wholeness, and a moment of bonding with family and friends.

To mark Christmas day, MyNigeria hit the streets of Ghana's capital, Accra to interact with the Nigerian community living in the country.



Through the interactions, they sent special greetings to their families and loved ones back home.



Most of them do not get to spend the festive season with their families in Nigeria due to certain circumstances including the novel coronavirus.



Abaeze, a father of one confirmed this while speaking to a correspondent in Accra.



“This Christmas period, I want to give a shoutout to my friends and family back home, moreover my daughter, my elder sisters Angela, Ugochie, and my younger brother Henry," he said with a smile.

"I want to wish them a Merry Christmas and a happy new year,” he added.



Amaechi, a phone repairer at Circle-Accra also sent a heartwarming message to his family back home.



“I’m wishing them a Merry Christmas. May God bless every one of us, and may God see us through as we witness 2021,” he said.



Watch more of the interview below:



