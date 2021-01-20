We may see more Coronavirus deaths in the coming days – KCCR Scientist

Ghana's coronavirus cases is on the rise

A Researcher at the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR), Dr Augustina Sylverken has said she is scared of what could be the second wave of the COVID -19 in Ghana.

According to Dr. Sylverken, it is quite scary observing the behaviour of the virus and the disregard on the part of Ghanaians who by now have gotten used to the virus when it first struck the country.



According to her, chances are that the country may see more deaths in the coming days.



“It’s quite scary and look, chances are that if we don’t take care in the next few days we may see more deaths. Sometimes we have to be blunt as possible, chances are that we see an increase in more positive cases and I think this would be the best of time for every single of us to adhere strictly to all the safety protocols,” Dr. Sylverken who was speaking on the 3FM’s Sunrise Morning Show, Wednesday.

He added that every single Ghanaian is at risk.



“ I am super scared and if I am saying am super scared then I honestly don’t know what and how the other people in the lab are feeling… it’s scary, it looks quite scary,” she emphasized.



The Doctor who is one of the few Scientists in Ghana studying the behaviour of the virus said: “This is a smart virus and obviously most viruses are smart but I call this virus super smart so that you don’t have any case in your country but you start seeing them in clusters and then later they move into the communities and have decided to mutate itself and have variants of itself.”