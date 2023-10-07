We may soon record a violent demonstration - Security Analyst

File photo

Adib Saani, a security analyst, has reiterated that the country will record more demonstrations over the current state of the country and the hardship Ghanaians are going through.

He warned that these demonstrations would increase, and if care is not taken, we may record a violent one.



Speaking on Nyankonton Mu Nsem on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM, he noted,



“I had warned about these demonstrations. I had predicted multiple demonstrations. I had also warned that if care was not taken, one of these demonstrations could be violent”.

He wondered why things had not changed despite the several demonstrations already held.



“These demonstrations will not stop until something decisive happens on the part of the government. Even though so far the demonstrations have been peaceful, if we don’t take care, because of the government’s inaction, some people may feel peaceful demonstrations cannot change anything and may want to engage in violent ones.



People keep asking, amid these demonstrations, what has changed? If nothing changes, the possibility that these demonstrations may become violent is extremely high”, he stressed.