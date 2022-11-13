31
Menu
News

'We miss you Papa J' - Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings writes

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings With Her Late Dad, JJ Rawlaings Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings with her late dad, JJ Rawlaings

Sun, 13 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr. Zanetor Agyeman-Rawlings, the first daughter of the late Jerry John Rawlings, has stated that she misses her father.

According to her, the memory of her father still lives in her heart, two years after his passing.

Rawlings died on November 12, 2020, after a short illness at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

JJ, as he is known popularly, had been on admission at the hospital for close to a week for an undisclosed ailment.

He was 73.

In a post on her Facebook timeline remembering her late father, the MP for Klottey Korle Constituency, posted a photo of herself and her dad with the caption:

"2 years on, you’re still in our hearts. We miss you Papa J."

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mahama saves NDC from EC ‘boycott’ of regional elections with almost GH?2m donation
'Disappointed’ civil servants compare prices at govt's PFJ market to public market
Ghastly accident in Tano North reportedly claims lives of 6 children, many critically injured
Anas 'steals' YouTuber's content?
How Muntaka vs. Bagbin showdown played out
'Ken must go': Martin Amidu slams Majority Leader
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu and Muntaka's comments that Bagbin binned and why
V8 full of makeup: Sammy Gyamfi retracts, apologizes
V8 full of makeup: Samira Bawumia chases Neat FM over allegation
Details of why Ghanaian YouTuber’s call to the Bar is on hold
Related Articles: