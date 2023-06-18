We must all protect our environment - Apremdo Chief appeals to Ghanaians

Nana Egya Kwamena Xl

Source: Daniel Kaku, Contributor

The Chief of Apremdo in Effia Kwesimintsim Municipality in Western Region, Nana Egya Kwamena Xl, has appealed to Ghanaians to guard against activities causing environmental problems.

According to him, any activity that does more harm to the environment than good must be condemned and kicked against by Ghanaians.



"Trees, and for that matter vegetation, offers us unquantifiable benefits including quality health, protection, and at least better living. That is why we must all continue to protect the environment to safeguard our well-being", he said.



He called out traditional rulers to stand up and be counted as campaign against environmental degradation continue to receive attention.



Traditional rulers, he noted have been offered the mandate to protect both human and nature, and therefore, protection of the environment, must be part and parcel of activities defining the chieftaincy institution.



"Chieftaincy, had its sanctity not been dragged onto the mud clearly represented God on earth, because, it is from God, and handed down to us on earth. Chiefs, therefore symbolizes God, and as such, traditional rulers are supposed to be honest and tell the truth all the time no matter the consequences", he added.

The outspoken traditional ruler made these remarks at Apremdo after he led his community to plant trees in the traditional area to commemorate fifteen years of his reign as the Chief of Apremdo.



He said the motivation to join the tree planting campaign, stemmed on growing concerns being raised by Ghanaians about the level of destruction being caused to the country's environment following incessant illegal activities, including mining, timber logging, fishing and chainsaw activities across the country.



Many Ghanaians say, where as illegal mining remain a nightmare in the mining areas across the country, illegal timber logging, chainsaw activities also remain disturbing in the forest areas across the country, while illegal fishing, pair trawling, use of monofilament nets, among others, have equally become rampant along the coast of the country.



All these illegal activities, they believe contribute significantly to disturb the environment and the consequences have been dire.



Unfortunately, many of the country's leaders, according to those who are very concerned, who have been mandated to act have lost their voices, due to lack of moral courage to hold those involved accountable.

Under the circumstance, the Chief of Apremdo, Nana Egya Kwamena Xl has called on traditional rulers in the country, who are custodians of the land, to speak up and be counted.



Addressing challenges facing the country's environment due to degradation, as part of the fifteenth anniversary celebration of his reign, the Chief challenged traditional authorities to provide leadership during these challenging times.



Nana Egya Kwamena Xl also appealed to Ghanaians to join hands with traditional rulers to replenish the environment with constant tree planting activities.



The Member of Parliament for Kwesimintsim Constituency, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, who was at the brief ceremony, commended the Chief for joining the campaign being waged by government to improve tree planting in the country as part of the greening cultural development in the country



Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, urged other traditional rulers in the country to emulate the shining example of the Apremdo Chief.