We must attack NDC in their strongholds in 2024 – Ashanti regional minister

Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Simon Osei-Mensah, has urged his party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to go on the attack in the 2024 elections.

Speaking in an interview shared by journalist KB Nkansah, on Monday, September 5, 2023, Osei-Mensah said that the NPP must go on the offensive in the strongholds of the leading opposition political party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 polls.



He added that his party, therefore, needs a presidential candidate who can lead the NPP’s attack in the stronghold of the NDC.



“We are no longer going to defend, we also have to attack and so the person that can lead that attack in the NDC stronghold is the person, you should vote for,” he said.



“We also allow our major opponent, NDC, to take the fight to us in our stronghold. Then we neglect their stronghold. They would have a field day in the Volta Region, they would have a field day in the Northern Region then the fight is in the Ashanti and Eastern (regions).



“We need a candidate who would also take the fight to the NDC in their stronghold, while we are protecting our stronghold – that is want we want,” he said.

He warned that the NPP would have itself to blame if it thinks only the Ashanti Region and the Eastern Region can win in the 2024 elections.



Watch the interview below:





BAI/AW



