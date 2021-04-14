'We must change our attitudes towards work'– Kofi Akpaloo to Ghanaians

Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana, Kofi Akpaloo

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Leader and Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Kofi Akpaloo has advised Ghanaians to put an end to negative work attitudes that militate against national development.

According to him, the change that all Ghanaians wanted to see could only become attainable with a positive change in attitude to work.



“We must be very carefully at our workplaces with attitudes that retard our progress. All Ghanaians must change their attitude towards work to improve Ghana’s development,’’ Kofi Akpaloo told Reynold Agyemang on ‘Pae Mu Ka’ on Accra-based Kingdom FM 107.7



“Is sad to notice that if you go to the public institutions most of the workers are lazy which has caused retrogression in Ghana’s development,’’he added

Kofi Akpaloo urged Ghanaians to think of how to contribute their quota towards national development as they promote peace, co-existence and entrepreneurship.



He continued, “We have no respect for the hours set aside for work… we pray, we eat, we visit during working hours. We spend hours chatting on the telephone when customers are waiting to be served, thereby increasing our labour costs. We take a week off for every funeral. And then we wonder why we are not competitive.”