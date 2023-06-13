'We must first earn the trust of Ghanaians' - John Mahama to NDC

John Dramani Mahama is the NDC presidential candidate

John Dramani Mahama has told his party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), that the first thing it needs to do in ensuring that it is on the way to victory in the general elections of 2024, is to earn the trust of the citizenry.

The presidential candidate of the NDC stated that while it is true that Ghanaians are faced with a lot of economic challenges and despair, it is not an assurance that they trust the party and will easily give them victory in the next elections.



According to a report by Daily Guide, John Mahama therefore urged the NDC to first work at gaining the full trust of the electorates.



“We must first earn the trust of the Ghanaian people. A significant section of voters have grown sceptical and are weary of our democracy and its benefits because of unmet expectations and the spectacular failure of this government,” he is reported to have said.



The report added that John Dramani Mahama made this statement while speaking to members of the NDC in Europe, at the three-day NDC Europe Conference in Amsterdam.

“We have been in power, and our record is there for all to see. We do not claim perfection, but we in the NDC can never be like the NPP. We simply cannot be and are not as reckless and contemptuous of the people of Ghana as the NPP has been,” he is reported to have added.



John Mahama is working towards re-claiming political power and becoming Ghana’s president, after he left office in January 2017.



His attempt in December 2024 will be the third since he first become an elected president in 2012.



Also, watch the latest episode of GhanaWeb Election Desk on GhanaWeb TV below:









Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:









You can also watch the latest episode of People & Places here:









You can also catch up on the second episode of Everyday People below:











AE/WA