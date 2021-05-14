We must guard against the emergence of religious Chauvinism in Ghana – Haruna Iddrisu

Haruna Iddrisu, MP, Tamale South

Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale South, Haruna Iddrisu is urging various religious leaders in the country to guard against what he described as religious Chauvinism in the country.

Reacting to recent happenings at the Wesley Girls Senior High School (SHS) where students were barred from fasting as well as praying, the Minority Leader noted that the peace and harmony in the country ought to be preserved.



“We need to guard against the emergence of religious Chauvinism in Ghana and we must all jealously protect and preserve the peace in the country…the harmony that exists. Ghana has a reputation of peaceful co-existence and religious tolerance. We do not need to engage in any action that will undermine that respected reputation of our country that has been known as an oasis of peace. We should not sacrifice the peace on the altar of religious differences but fundamental human rights and freedoms including the rights including the right to freedom of belief and freedom of conscience”, he revealed.

Meanwhile, the Chief Executive Officer of the Alliance of Christian Advocacy Africa (ACAA) and former General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana Rev Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpong, believes Peace meal solutions to the issues of hijab, fasting and others will not adequately resolve the current Religious challenges in our Educational Institutions.



“We need to discuss the whole issues of the Religious Bodies partnership with the Government in Education and its implications for a multi religious-affiliated people bearing in mind the concept of unity that should find expression in respectable diversity,” he revealed.