We must know Ablakwa’s voting line on the Committee – Ade Coker

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Ade Coker has said there is the need to know the voting behaviour of North Tongu Member of Parliament Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa when he was on the Appointments Committee of Parliament during the vetting of President Akufo-Addo’s ministerial nominees.

Mr. Ablakwa resigned from the Committee on Wednesday, March 31.



He said in a letter addressed to the Speaker, Alban Kingsford Bagbin that the decision was taken “after days of careful reflection and thoughtful considerations”.



“I shall like to state that the reasons for this difficult decision are both personal and on principle.”



Indications are that he resigned based on the announcement that the Committee unanimously approved Finance-Minister designate Ken Ofori Atta.

Speaking on the Key Points on TV3 Saturday, April 3, Mr. Ade Coker told host Abena Tabi that “In future your voting record in parliament can be pulled out. If you go to the US, there is nothing like consensus.



“We will have to find out during the vetting process what his [Ablakwa’s] voting line was. That will determine and help us to make a judgment on what he is saying about principles.



“If you had consistently voted against the nominees then it looks like well, then you can say is of no use for me to still be on the committee.



“I want to know how the voting pattern went. if the voting pattern went in such a way that you lost, then you are obliged to accept the results of what has taken place but here we are they only come and tell us it is consensus.”