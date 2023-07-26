We must lift the flag of Ghana high, not NPP, NDC - Apostle Nyamekye to politicians

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, has urged the political leadership of Ghana to put the interest of Ghana above that of their political parties.

Speaking at the maiden edition of the two-day National Development Conference organised by his church, on Wednesday, July 26, 2023, Apostle Nyamekye said that Ghanaians must learn to put the flag of Ghana above all else.



He said that every institution in Ghana must first think of projecting the flag and image of Ghana before their own.



“Everyone who lives in this land this is the flag (the flag of Ghana) we must project. It is not the NDC flag, it is not the NPP flag, not the CPP flag. They should be subservient to this flag.



“Decisions we take in this nation should be to the benefit of this flag. When Cabinet sit, let them think about this flag first. When parliament sits, let them lift this flag.



“When the churches are preaching, let them think about this flag. When the court sits let them think about it. May the Lord bless all of us and may He bless our homeland Ghana,” he said.

Apostle Nyamekye, who was preaching on the theme for the conference, “Moral Vision and National Development”, said that the key to the development of every nation is the charter of its citizens.



He said that without good values a nation can never develop and therefore there is a need for Ghana to develop a set of values that would guide its development process.



He added that the duty of the Church is not only to win souls but to also bring transformation to societies and hence the nation just like the protestant church brought to the United States of America and Canada.



The maiden conference, which is being held in partnership with the Ghana Journalists Association, is on the theme: “Moral Vision and National Development” and is aimed at discussing the need for a national moral vision with a concerted effort for national development.



It was graced by Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin, Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo as well as former Presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and John Dramani Mahama.

Also present at the opening of the National Development Congress 2023 which would last till Thursday, July 27, 2023, were government functionaries including the Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta; the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Stephen Asamoah Boateng; Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.



Members of Parliament, including Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, as well as Members of the Council of State were there in their numbers. Members of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral of Ghana, representatives of the various churches in Ghana as well as of the National Chief Imam were present.



